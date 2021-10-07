Report sought on non-release of Saad Rizvi

LAHORE : Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought a report from the Punjab government on non-release of Hafiz Saad Rizvi, the leader of proscribed Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP).

Rizvi’s parental uncle Ameer Hussain filed a habeas corpus petition, saying the Lahore High Court had set aside the second detention order against Saad Rizvi on October 1 and directed the government to release him if not required in any case but he was not released. The petitioner through a counsel argued that the government instead of releasing Rizvi got his detention extended through a federal review board. He said the act of the government was contempt of the court and the detention of Rizvi was illegal.

To a court query, provincial law officer said no appeal had been preferred against Oct 1st order. He sought time for a week to seek instruction and submit the report on Saad non release. The court, however, turned down his request and adjourned the hearing till October 8. Saad was detained after his organisation (TLP) staged sit-ins across the country demanding the government to expel the ambassador of France in the wake of blasphemous cartoons.