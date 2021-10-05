TDAP, Pepsi partner for Expo 2020

LAHORE: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and PepsiCo Pakistan have announced partnership for Pakistan Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020, a statement said.

According to the partnership, PepsiCo would be the beverage partner of the Pakistan Pavilion as well as other key engagements that would be set throughout the six months of the event.

The event would showcase the country’s picturesque landscapes, exotic and indigenous cuisines, unparalleled cultural hospitality, natural resources, architectural marvels, and rich art and craft traditions. Additionally, through a host of thought leadership forums, the Pakistan Pavilion would focus on demonstrating Pakistan’s innovations and industry, achievements of youth in the technology space, a comprehensive diversity and inclusion agenda, leadership on climate change, significant social uplift programmes, and the huge economic potential of exports.

PepsiCo Pakistan CEO Furqan Ahmed Syed said the alliance with the ministry of commerce was a demonstration of company vision for promoting Pakistan as a land of opportunities and possibilities for all citizens of the world.