Covid kills 11 more, infects another 691 in Sindh

Eleven more people have died due to Covid-19 and 691 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 7,425 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 14,416 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 691 people, or five per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 6,054,188 tests, which have resulted in 458,553 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 21,591 people across the province are currently infected: 21,170 are in self-quarantine at home, 27 at isolation centres and 394 at hospitals, while 336 patients are in critical condition, of whom 34 are on life support.

He added that 660 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 429,537, which shows the recovery rate to be 93.6 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 691 fresh cases of Sindh, 202 (or 29.2 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 61 of the city’s new patients are from District West, 55 from District South, 34 from District East, 32 from District Korangi, 15 from District Central and five from District Malir.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 160 new cases, Badin and Tharparkar 28 each, Naushehroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar 27 each, Sujawal 23, Thatta 21, Dadu 19, Mirpurkhas 16, Ghotki and Tando Allahyar 15 each, Umerkot 14, Jacobabad 13, Shikarpur 11, Sukkur 10, Larkana nine, Khairpur and Tando Muhammad Khan six each, Jamshoro and Kashmore three each, and Kambar one, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.