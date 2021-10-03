People of coastal areas to be protected, says CM’s special assistant

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister (SACM) on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sadiq Ali Memon has said effective measures are being taken by the provincial government for the rain-affected persons and no one would be left helpless, especially in the coastal areas.

He said this while presiding over a high level meeting at the Thatta Deputy Commissioner Office.

The meeting was also attended by Hyderabad Commissioner Ghulam Abbas Baloch, Sindh Assembly member Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi and other officers, said a statement issued on Saturday.

The SACM said that all the relevant agencies of the Sindh government were monitoring the situation and he had visited the coastal areas along officers and there was no danger from the cyclone to the people living there.

He added that the provincial government would never leave the people alone and share their sorrows.

We know how to protect our people and special attention is being paid to their care, he remarked.

The Hyderabad commissioner apprised Memon about the arrangements made to cope with the situation. He remarked that the situation was under control.

He further said that rainwater had been drained out from the low-lying areas of Thatta and all the preparations had been arranged for drainage of rainwater. Thatta Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Ali Qadri said the relevant officers were on alert to deal with any untoward situation and the elected representatives were also working day and night to ensure safety of the people.