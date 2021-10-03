MWM berates Sindh govt for registering cases against mourners

The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Sindh leaders on Saturday condemned the provincial government for ‘registering cases against Shia mourners for attending Chehlum’ and ‘removing Sabeels forcibly from procession routes and torturing the mourners’.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s provincial office on Saturday, MWM Sindh Secretary General Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi said the Karachi police had harassed and beaten mourners marching towards the Chehlum procession on foot in various areas, including Star Gate, Ayesha Manzil and New Karachi.

“Similarly, a large number of cases were registered in Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Dadu, Jamshoro and Shikarpur under the Pakistan Peoples Party’s so-called democratic government in Sindh which was worse than a dictatorship,” he said.

He warned that if the Sindh police did not change its anti-Shia behaviour, the MWM would express its reaction in the form of protests or legal action as its constitutional right.

Criticising the government, particularly the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for its policy of stopping pilgrims returning from Iraq, the MWM leaders said Shia pilgrims had been detained for 24 hours in quarantine while travellers from other countries were not asked to follow the policy.

Zaidi warned the federal and provincial rulers that two laws in the same country would not be accepted.

Allama Sadiq Jaffery, Allama Raza Jaffery, Allama Ali Anwer, Allama Mubbashir Hassan and others also attended the press conference.