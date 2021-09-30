Three COVID-19 deaths from ICT

Islamabad : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in this region of the country is on a continuous decline as in the last 24 hours, only 105 new patients have been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district that is the lowest number of cases reported in a day during the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the virus has claimed another three lives from ICT in the last 24 hours while no death has been reported due to COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district on the fourth consecutive day. To date, a total of 2,090 patients have lost their lives due to the illness from the region out of a total of 140,735 patients so far registered from ICT and Rawalpindi district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that the virus claimed three more lives from the federal capital taking the death toll from ICT to 922 while 70 new patients were tested positive taking tally to 105,287 of which 102,104 had already recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from ICT was 2,261 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as many as 35 new patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 35,448 of which 1,168 had died of the illness. To date, a total of 33679 patients belonging to Rawalpindi have recovered from the illness.

On Wednesday, there were a total of 601 active cases of the infection from the Rawalpindi district of which 65 were admitted to the healthcare facilities while 536 were in home isolation.