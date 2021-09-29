LB polls to be held in AJK soon

Islamabad: Local Bodies elections will be held in Azad Kashmir soon, President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (AJK) and Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan announced Tuesday.

Talking to a group of journalists in Islamabad, he said that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have reposed confidence in leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party in the July 25 elections. Therefore, the PTI leadership will serve the nation in a befitting manner.

He said that developmental works will be started soon without any discrimination and AJK will also be made a best tourism resort. He said that the Local Bodies polls will be held very soon and accountability process will also be started in the AJK. He said that the people who looted the money of nation, will be dealt with iron hands.

Replying to a question, the senior minister hoped that soon PTI Azad Kashmir would be the biggest grass-root political party in the region. He further said that he did not believe in the politics in factions within the party, all stakeholders will be given due respect and position in the party.

In Azad Kashmir, he said, people have voted for PTI because of Imran Khan’s slogan of accountability, transparency and justice. Therefore, all decisions will be made with the consultation of senior party members and the gap between the government and the party will be bridged.