Sherry asks govt not to raise gas prices

ISLAMABAD: While rejecting the proposed increase of 35 per cent in gas tariff, PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman on Monday asked the government to withdraw its decision.
“After electricity and petrol price hikes, the government is now increasing gas prices by 35% for domestic consumers, that too in the winter season when the demand typically surges,” she said, adding that the government should immediately withdraw this decision as any further gas bill increases will burden people. “This will increase the bills of various slabs from Rs 550 to Rs 9,000 to the gas consumers,” she said.
