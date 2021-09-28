PAL to highlight women fiction writers

Islamabad:An online seminar on ‘The Role of Pakistani Women Writers in Fiction’ organised by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan will be held on Thursday, at 3:00 p.m.

Noorul Huda Shah (Karachi) will preside over the function. Neelam Ahmed Bashir (Lahore) will be the chief guest.

Special Analysts will be Hafeez Khan (Islamabad) and Ghaafir Shehzad (Lahore). Salma Jilani (New Zealand), Musarat Kalanchoi (Lahore), Syeda Atiya (Peshawar) and Dr.

Shaista Nazhat (Islamabad) will be the guests of honor. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL will give the Key-Note Address.

Shaista Mufti (Karachi) ‘Do women's fiction meet the demands of the present age?’ Afshan Abbasi (Islamabad) ‘Is Urdu Fiction Declining?’,

Najam Shamsi (USA) ‘Why is the number of women novelists so low compared to poets?’ Shamim Fazal Haq (Peshawar) ‘Why is the canvas of women's fiction not so wide?’,

Tahira Iqbal (Faisalabad) ‘What are the common values in the myths of women from different regions?’ and Dr. Shamim Ansari (Karachi) will present articles on ‘What has changed in the writings of women fiction writers after independence and why?’ were present their articles on the topics while Aqila Haq (Karachi), Saima Nafees (Peshawar), Hijab Abbasi (Karachi), Gul Arbab (Peshawar) and Farheen Jamal (Belgium) will also participate in the Muzakira.

Farheen Chaudhry will be the moderator. The event will be organized in collaboration with the Literary and Cultural Organization Literary Arts and Cultural Syndicate.