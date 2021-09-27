Over 50 killed in Marib

Dubai: At least 50 Huthi rebels and Yemeni pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for the key city of Marib, military sources said on Sunday. Hundreds of people have died this month alone after the Iran-backed rebels renewed their assault on Marib, the government’s last stronghold in the oil-rich north.
"In the past 48 hours, 43 Huthi fighters were killed mostly in coalition airstrikes" west of Marib, a military source told AFP, while another source said at least seven loyalists died in fighting.
