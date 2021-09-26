Railways uplift projects reviewed

LAHORE : Pakistan Railways Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani has asked the officers to work hard so that the railways can grow and the revenue can be increased significantly.

He said this while chairing the monthly review meeting of 38 ongoing development projects at Railway Headquarters. Chief Project and Planning Officer Ambreen Zaman gave a briefing to the meeting on all the projects.

Railways Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani said that all development works would be reviewed regularly and transparency and speed of work would be monitored. He said that if there was any problem in the way of development projects, it should be identified and removed immediately so that the projects were completed on time. He said that release and utilisation of the funds allocated for the development works should be ensured in time. If a project is delayed, the project director will be the responsibility for that, he said. The meeting was attended by Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon, Member Finance Barkat Saeed Memon, Additional General Manager Traffic Syed Mazhar Ali, Additional General Manager Infrastructure Arshad Salam Khattak, Additional General Manager Mechanical Salman Sadiq Sheikh, DG Planning Amir Ali Baloch and other senior officers.