Of 162,000 candidates, only 1,250 pass teachers’ recruitment test

Out of 162,000 candidates who appeared in the teachers’ recruitment test conducted in Sindh earlier this month, only 1,250 managed to pass. The test was conducted by the Sukkur IBA Testing Service in partnership with the provincial government to recruit 46,500 teachers. As per former education minister Ghani, the school education department had received 500,000 applications for the recruitment of 46,500 primary school teachers (PSTs), junior elementary school teachers (JESTs), SLTs and other staffers.

According to sources of the School Education and Literacy Department, Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has expressed disappointment over the worst results of candidates and has informed the chief minister about what has happened. It is expected that the government will now announce a new policy for the recruitment of 46,000 teachers, after more than 99 per cent candidates out of half a million were unable to pass the IBA test.

The sources say the Sindh government will reduce the passing marks from 50 to 45 so that more candidates could be declared passed to fill the vacant position of JSTs, PSTs and SLTs. It is expected the education minister will announce the new policy on Monday.

However, the information department has not yet issued any official statement about the recruitment process. Talking to reporters, the education minister has said that favoritism won’t be tolerated at any cost.

“We are recruiting 46,049 teachers. No one will be favoured. Among the 14,000 candidates for the position of JSTs, only 1,200 passed the test. Among the failed candidates were a daughter and a son of a secretary.”

He has said, “I would resign if anyone proved that I have taken a single penny for favouring someone. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has clearly instructed the Sindh government that teachers would appointed on purely merit. We can announce a next session for the recruitment process, but no one would get any favour.”