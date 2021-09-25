PC-1 of Naya Pakistan Programme approved

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Housing and Chairman PHATA Malik Asad Khokhar presided over the meeting of the governing body of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency on Friday.

DG PHATA briefed the participants about the agenda items. The minister directed to constitute a special committee and also to present proposals for speedy implementation on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. The governing body also approved PC-1 of the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme in Tehsil Pattoki and development work of the project would be completed with a cost of Rs 32 crore.

Asad Khokhar instructed to conduct audit of all govt lands made available to PHATA and to prepare a comprehensive list of litigations on such lands. He also directed to retrieve govt land from illegal occupants and to present a detailed report in this regard. He asked to bring back PHATA officers working in other departments on deputation basis.