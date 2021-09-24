Book on Communist Party of China launched

Islamabad: Naghmana Hashmi, former Ambassador to China, has said that Hali’s book would enhance understanding of the Chinese political system and Communist Party of China (CPC) in Pakistan.

Hashmi was speaking at a ceremony on the launching of the book ‘Hundred Years of the Communist Party of China – the best example of selfless service’ written by SM Hali at the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS).

The former envoy noted that while the two countries are close strategic partners, great work needs to be done to enhance understanding between peoples of the two countries. Nong Rong, Ambassador of China, in his keynote speech, celebrated the book as an achievement and termed it as a gift to the CPC on its 100th anniversary. He said that the book discusses the great accomplishments of CPC which was continuously striving for global peace and win-win cooperation.

He underlined that book covers major changes in the last century, the challenges in common security, it interprets CPC for better understanding of China, the struggles and hardships of CPC in the last century, especially it mentions the handling covid-19 by the Communist Party.

Senator Nisar A Memon lauded Hali for authoring, yet another book, which he termed as essential reading for those wishing to understand China. He commended Hali for producing books in both English and Urdu languages which he believed would enhance the outreach of the book. On CPC, Senator Nisar noted that it has come a long way since its inception in July 1921.

CPC now has become an institutional organisation with vast grass-roots support. The political system of China is designed for the people of China, and the results are for the world to see.

Hali stressed that CPC is a progressive party that is not mired in archaic traditions and rules which are outdated. He opined that CPC has the capacity to look inwards and apply course correction.

He said that the Chinese ruling party has strived continuously to make China a better place with remarkable achievements in science and technology and new endeavours to reach outer space.

Dr. Talat Shabbir from ISS said that the book primarily focuses on the CPC, its establishment, its manifesto, and its goal and analyses Chinese democracy under the rules of CPC. He underscored that CPC was pursuing a policy of strengthening the development of China by transforming and reforming it.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General, ISS, lauded Hali for authoring various works and playing roles including as an anchor. He observed that during the past hundred years, CPC has truly transformed China.