COMSATS University ranked high in physics, life sciences

Islamabad : In its recent International Subject Rankings 2022, Times Higher Education (THE), UK, has placed COMSATS University Islamabad among the top 501-600 in Physical Sciences, and 601-800 in Life Sciences.

THE Subject Ranking in Physical Sciences ranks universities that are leading across the disciplines of mathematics, statistics, physics and astronomy, chemistry, geology, environmental sciences, and earth and marine sciences. Similarly, the THE Subject Ranking in Life Sciences ranks universities that are leading across the disciplines of agriculture and forestry, biological sciences, veterinary science and sport science.

CUI’s journey of success and achievements in Times Higher Education Rankings is a testimony to the focus on high quality research and knowledge creation. Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, Rector CUI congratulated all CUI Faculty, Staff and Students for this achievement. He said that despite closures in the education sector resulting from Covid-19, CUI has still maintained its position in world rankings.

He said that COMSATS’ departments of Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Environmental and Biological Sciences are among the most renowned in the country for their research culture. CUI is planning attract the best talent from remote areas of the country through outreach and scholarship programs. Prof. Afzal added that I am very optimistic about CUI improving its rankings after full scale reopening of campuses.