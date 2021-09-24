PhD degrees awarded to five scholars

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Thursday. According to details, Shumaila Hameed d/o Abdul Hameed has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effect of Instructionally Embedded Formative Assessment on Students’ Self- Efficacy, Motivation and Achievement at Higher Education Level’, Benish Khan d/o M Salam Khan in the subject of History after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Pakistan-Saudi Relations: Historical Perspective 9/11 to 2018’, M Yousaf s/o M Yaqoob in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Humanitarian Services of Abdul Sattar Edhi and its Implications for Pakistan’, Sabeeha Akram d/o M Akram in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Before Advent of Islam Social and Moral Values of Arabs and Sunnat-e-Nabvi (PBUH)’ and Ghulam Ghous s/o Rashid Ahmad in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Pakistani Politics 1958-1971: A Critical Analysis of Conflicting Ideologies in West Pakistan’.