Bid to smuggle arms foiled at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: The officials of Customs Department on Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid at Torkham border and recovered a huge cache of arms, officials said on Tuesday.

An official said that they had prior information that arms could be smuggled from Afghanistan via the Torkham border. The authorities, he said, constituted a team who stopped a truck loaded with fresh vegetables when it entered Pakistan.

During search of hidden cavities in the truck, he said, the officials recovered 11 USA, German and Australian-made pistols, three night vision binoculars, parts of Kalashnikov and bullets. The official said the worth of the seized arms was in millions in open markets. The driver managed to escape.