Shariah Academy launches books

Islamabad: To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Shariah Academy of International Islamic University (IIU), a ceremony for the launching of books published by the academy was held here on the Faisal Masjid campus.

The four books have been compiled by Dr. Muhammad Yousaf Farooqi and Professor Dr. Abdul Hai Abro (DG Shariah Academy) while authored by Professor Dr. Muhammad Tahir Mansoori (former Vice President HS&R)), Islamic Judicial Ethics by Shaukat Hayat and edited by Professor Dr. Abdul Hai Abro were launched in the ceremony.

The launching ceremony was addressed by IIU President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi who appreciated the role and activities of Shariah Academy and vowed that scholars and researcher of the academy shall be provided maximum support to achieve the targets set for the success of academy.

Talking about the importance of Shariah academy, its trainings and scope, the IIU President said that he will hold a weekly meeting with the management and scholars. He reiterated his resolve that the hardworking, honest and talented officials shall be encouraged and they will be provided opportunities to excel.Underscoring the importance of the research journals, H.E. Dr. Hathal said that more research journals shall be launched to promote the culture of research and to further improve the research and academic standards.

The ceremony was attended by the authors, compilers and editors of the books as well as it was also attended by Member Board of Governors Dr. Amir Tuaseen, Secretary Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Ikam ul Haq Yaseen, Mufti Muhammad Zubair Usmani of Dar ul uloom Karachi, Shaukat Hayat Vice President, Administration and Finance, Dr. N.B. Jumani, Dr. Shehzad Iqbal Sham , Sahibzada Muhammad Qamar ul Haq, Directors General, Deans, Professors and scholars of the university.

Earlier, Director General, Shariah Academy, Dr. Abdul Hai Abro welcomed IIU President in the ceremony and gave a detailed briefing on the scope, research activities, training and future objectives of the academy. He said the academy shall keep striving to collaborate with organizations across the world and it will also be conducting trainings for various officials for positive outcome in the society.

On the occasion, Professor Dr. Tahir Mansoori, Professor Dr Abdul Hai Abro and. Shaukat Hayat also presented the introduction of their books. Scholars including Dr. Habib ur Rehman, Head Department of Ifta Studies and Distance Learning of academy, Hafiz Ahmed Waqas , Incharge Department of training of the academy, Dr. Shams ul Haq Ameen, Chairman Department of Research and Publications and Dr. Muhammad Asghar Shahzad, Lecturer at the academy presented reviews on the launched books and termed those as a valuable addition in their respective fields.