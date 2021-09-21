Businessman Forum sweeps SCCI executive body elections

PESHAWAR: All the 10 candidates of Businessman Forum Group won the executive committee election of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday.

Polling was held here on Monday for election on five seats each of the Corporate and Associate groups on premises of the chamber in a congenial atmosphere. It continued without any interval from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

For Corporate Group, Hussnain Khurshid Ahmad, Farhad Asfandyar, Muhammad Arshad Siddique of the Businessmen Forum secured 235 votes each. Minhajuddin from the same group polled 231 ballots and Pervez Khan Khattak remained successful by obtaining 230 votes, according to the election commission which released the results in the evening.

All candidates of the Businessman Forum won the seats for the Associate Group as well. Imran Khan obtained 792, Javed Akhtar 788, Ejaz Khan 772 votes, Ghulam Hussain 767 and Naeem Qasmi secured 740 votes, respectively.

Muhammad Ashfaq was already elected unopposed on a vacant seat from Bannu Township while Mubarak Begum was also elected unopposed on women reserved seat. After victory in the SCCI executive body election for next term 2021-22, the Businessman Forum leader, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour congratulated the members of the forum.

He said the overwhelming victory of the forum in the SCCI executive body election of the forum was a reflection of business community trust.

Former FPCCI president and Businessman Forum leader, Ghazanfar Bilour, greeted the business community for the peaceful holding of the election and the overwhelming victory of the Businessman Forum.

He said the forum had always extended selfless services to traders and shopkeepers and would continue to do so in future as well.

Ghazanfar Bilour assured that business community issues would be taken up with relevant authorities in an efficient manner. He extended gratitude to the election commission members — Malik Niaz Ahmad, Abidullah Yousafzai and Haris Mufti — for conducting the election in organized manners.