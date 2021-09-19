Licence, use of helmet must for food delivery boys

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued notices to food delivery companies declaring use of helmet and driving licences compulsory for their service boys.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman and SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain have taken notices of complaints about bikes being driven by food companies’ boys without helmet and driving licence.

It has also come to notice that these persons were also involved in violation of other traffic rules including lane violation and speeding.

After such complaints, ITP has issued notices to all food companies to ensure use of helmets and driving license with their service boys.

All Zonal DSPs have been also directed to conduct strict checking in this regard and take action as per law against violators.

Moreover, food companies have been warned to follow these directions otherwise lawful action would be taken against them.