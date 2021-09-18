34 dengue patients reported in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 34 dengue patients have been reported across Punjab during the last 24 hours. Of these, 29 cases were reported from Lahore, two from Rawalpindi, whereas respectively one patient was reported from Gujrat, Jhang and Pakpattan.

Secretary Health Sikandar Baloch reviewed the current situation of dengue in the whole province on Friday. He directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across the province.

During this year total 398 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all the hospitals of whole Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 320 patients have been reported from Lahore. At present a total of 20 patients are admitted across Punjab. In last 24 hours, 480,915 indoor locations were checked across the Punjab.