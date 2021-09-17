Citizen shoots robber dead on Rashid Minhas Road

A suspected robber was shot dead by a citizen on Rashid Minhas Road late on Wednesday night.

According to the Jauharabad police, two suspects riding a motorcycle intercepted a citizen and snatched valuables and cash from him. When the robbers were fleeing after the robbery, the citizen opened fire on them, killing one of the two suspects on the spot.

Police reached the scene and started chasing the fleeing suspect. Upon spotting the robber, the police opened fire on him and arrested him in an injured condition. The injured robber was later taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment under police custody. Police also claimed to have recovered pistols, a motorcycle, a snatched mobile phone and cash from his possession. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.