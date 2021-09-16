Labourer loses life in a fire

KARACHI:A young labourer lost his life in a fire that erupted at a warehouse in the Manghopir area on Wednesday. According to a fire brigade spokesperson, the fire broke out at a battery-making warehouse near the Northern Bypass.

After getting information, fire tenders were dispatched to the property to extinguish the blaze. Ambulances from welfare organisations also reached the warehouse and transported four labourers to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. Police said one labourer, 20-year-old Muhammad Saleh, burned to death, while three others -- Rehmatullah, Sanaullah and Nazimuddin – suffered burns and were under treatment at the hospital. They said the fire started while the work at the warehouse was continuing as per routine, and that the garbage and plastic caused the flames to engulf the entire building and filled it with smoke. Police and firefighters said the actual cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, and an investigation was underway.

electrocuted: Three minor children were injured in the Orangi Town area on Wednesday after they suffered electric shocks. According to police, the incident took place when the children were playing at the balcony of their house located in the Pakistan Bazaar area of Orangi Town. The victims were shifted to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi, after different parts of their bodies sustained burn injuries. Quoting the initial investigation, police said the children were electrocuted from an electric wire. The children held an iron rod when they were playing at the balcony. That rod touched the electricity wire passing from near the balcony, due to which they were electrocuted and injured.