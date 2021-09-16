 
Thursday September 16, 2021
Two Americans die scaling sea cliffs in Spain

World

AFP
Madrid,: Two American men have plunged to their deaths while scaling sea cliffs on Spain’s holiday island of Mallorca, police said on Wednesday. The bodies of the pair -- aged 25 and 35 -- were found on Monday floating in the water near the Cueva de es Cossi in the east of the Mediterranean island, a spokeswoman for the Guardia Civil police said.

