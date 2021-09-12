World First Aid Day observed

LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service Department commemorated World First Aid Day with the theme “First Aid and Road safety” here on Saturday.

The central ceremony of this campaign was held at Emergency Services Academy, Headquarters. The senior officers from Emergency Services Headquarters, Academy and large number of Rescuers attended the ceremony adhering SOPs of COVID-19.

Speaking on this occasion, DG Emergency Services said that all citizens can download free Rescue Cadet Corps for online first aid and safety training and certification followed by hands on practice of lifesaving skills at their nearest rescue station.

He appreciated ambulance services in all districts for providing timely emergency care to 9.7 million victims and Community & Safety Wing of Rescue Headquarters and all districts for promoting first aid and safety through rescue scouts.

He said that only well-trained community members can significantly contribute to reducing morbidity and mortality rate by providing timely first aid to the victims of emergencies.