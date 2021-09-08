PPP MPA says India illegally occupying Junagarh

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi has asked the federal government to include Junagarh in the course of studies at the federal and provincial level to create awareness among the youth.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said that Junagarh was a part of Pakistan but India illegally occupied it.

He said he had submitted a resolution in the provincial assembly so that a unanimous resolution could be passed. The federal government, he said, should include the Junagarh issue in the foreign policy priority list.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan should not only raise the issue of illegal occupation of Junagarh by India in the UN General Assembly session but also ask the UN and international bodies for the resolution of this issue.

The PPP leader said the Indian occupation of Kashmir and Junagarh were two international issues, which need a solution. He recalled that the Nawab of Junagarh, after the consultation of the state council, had announced merger with Pakistan in 1947.

Kundi said the Pakistan flag was also hoisted on the state-building of Junagarh but on November 9, 1947, India occupied the state of Junagarh in violation of international laws.

In January 1948, he said, the then foreign minister of Pakistan submitted the Junagarh case in the UN, which was still pending.

According to international laws, Ahmad Karim Kundi said, Junagarh was a part of Pakistan, which India had occupied illegally.

The PPP lawmaker said he had requested the KP Assembly to ask the federal government to get its rights and create awareness among the youths about their rights and illegal occupation of India.