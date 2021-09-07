‘Run for Freedom’ held in AJK to mark Defence Day

MUZAFFARABAD: A running competition was organised titled ‘Run for Freedom’ under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir here on Pakistan Defence Day.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Inspector General Police (IGP) Sohail Habib Tajik was the chief guest on the occasion. Youth from different areas of AJK participated in the running competition held on Srinagar Highway.

Muhammad Imran secured first, Abdul Moeed second and Qazi Arbakan got 3rd position in the event. The participants of the competition dedicated the event in memorial of veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani. Spiritually charged youngsters also chanted anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK IGP Sohail Habib said that Kashmiri youth have talent like many other well-known players in the world. He reiterated that one day we will have a race from Muzaffarabad to Srinagar.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that the purpose of this event is to highlight the plight of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). "On this day, we (people of Jammu and Kashmir) pay homage to the martyrs of September 6, 1965 and the martyrs of Kashmir freedom movement", Uzair maintained. He added that the youth participating in the ‘Run for Freedom’ contest are committed to resist for the independence of the IOK.

SSP Muzaffarabad Riaz Haider Bukhari, DSP, ASP, Vice Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Usman Ali Hashim and large number of youth were present during the Defence Day occasion. Before the match, the flags of Pakistan and Kashmir were saluted on national anthems.