Ilma University hosted the 16th Convocation Ceremony Amidst the fanfare

KARACHI: ILMA University successfully celebrated the graduation of its worthy graduates through its 16th Convocation Ceremony held on Wednesday, 1st September in its state of the art auditorium of its ultra-modern Main Campus. The illuminated ambience of the spectacular event sparkled as the 712 graduates were conferred upon with the distinguished degrees.

All the graduates of the multidimensional Faculties Management Sciences, Computer Science & Science & Technology and Media & Design gathered under the decorated roof for the grand Convocation ceremony. It was simply stunning to witness such a starry sight as the graduates lined up to receive the awards and degrees.

ILMA bestowed Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal among 24 high achievers. 5 Special Excellence medal also awarded to students such as Dr. Essa Excellence Medal, Mehtabuddin Chawla Excellence Medal, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Excellence Medal, Siraj Kassam Teli Excellence Medal, Sardar Yasin Malik Excellence Medal, Haseeb Ahmed Khan Excellence Medal

One of the recipients beaming away remarked, ‘This is the proudest moment of my life. I am really glad that Ilma organized such a beautiful ceremony to honour us and made it an indelible memory for us.”