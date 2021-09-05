FAS holds virtual meeting

Islamabad : To remain safe from the COVID-19, the Floral Art Society’s (FAS), Magnolia Chapter continues to hold their virtual meetings and members have become quite expert at attending them and enjoying them - though there is nothing as good as meeting and greeting each other personally!

This time the Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held following the elections which were also held successfully online. The meeting began as usual with the minutes read by secretary, Amna Abbas, who also read the annual report, with an overview of the programmes, other activities and all that was achieved by the chapter during their term of 2020-2021.

The mic was then handed over to the treasurer, Musarat Zain, who read out the financial report of the year. Followed by chairperson programmes, Shahika Khalil who presented her report through a multimedia presentation where she showcased the pictorial images of activities, the exhibits, the demonstrations and the workshops, highlighting the learning experience through sharing that was carried out throughout the year.

One by one other executive member’s spoke about their responsibilities in detail. Business over this was followed by four of the accomplished members, Farhana Azim, Ghazala Abdullah, Sarwat Aslam and Wiqar Bolani, sharing in detail the techniques used in their prize winning arrangements, which they demonstrated in detail to show how they had experimented with different placing to achieve the different elements of design. It was a great learning opportunity for members.

The meeting concluded with president Magnolia, Farhana Azim thanking and appreciating the work of the former executive committee and welcoming the new one with hopes of carrying on activities that enhance the skills of the members. These are reflected in different competitions they participate in at the national or international level and it is a matter of pride that Magnolia members rise to the occasion by bagging prizes and accolades for their country as its name appears every time one or more of them win. It was proudly announced that members had won forty different prizes in the International Virtual Competitions, ending the meeting on a very satisfactory and worth celebrating note!