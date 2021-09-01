Will protect minorities’ rights: Sindh minister

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani, who was in Sanghar to meet parents of seven-year-old missing girl Priya Kumari, has said that he would make all-out efforts to recover the girl and protect rights of minorities in Sindh.

The provincial minister met the parents of the victim girl who went missing on Muharram 10 and assured them of her recovery soon. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had given special instructions to the government to ensure swift recovery of the missing girl and protection of rights of the minority community. He said he had been making efforts to address the issues of minorities as he had also taken up the issue of forced conversions of the minority girls with the PPP chairman and Sindh chief minister. He also directed the police to ensure safety of temples as well as properties of the minorities.