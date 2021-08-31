Sindh govt decides to functionalise Islamkot airport

SUKKUR: The Sindh government has decided to make Mai Bakhtawar Airport of Islamkot in Tharparkar district operational, which was inaugurated in April 2018; however, the decision depends on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) how much time it will take to give nod to the flights.

Reports said the Sindh government had built an airport in 2018 in Islamkot to facilitate officials and workers of the Thar Engro Coal Power Project in Tharparkar district. After the meeting with PIA officials and other air service vendors, the DG Civil Aviation assured to make the Mai Bakhtawar Airport operational, saying the airport would be in a position to accommodate flight operations.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Shah said the PIA and other stakeholders should mutually decide the mechanism of flight operations to provide utmost convenience to the people and company officials.

It is pertinent to mention that the Sindh government had spent over Rs1 billion for the construction of the airport, as clearance was given by the then PPP’s federal government on September 25, 2009 and it was situated within the limits of 80 kms of Pakistan’s international border with India.