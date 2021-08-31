KP CM announces establishment of university, two colleges in Shangla

BISHAM: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Monday the government was focusing on the development of all parts of the province.

He was addressing a gathering during his visit to Shangla, where he announced the establishment of a university, construction of Khwazakhela-Bisham Expressway, construction of two-degree colleges and the up-gradation of the District Headquarters Hospital Shangla.

The chief minister also announced the status of tehsil for Kana and Rs300 million for different development projects in provincial assembly constituency PK-24. He announced the construction of various roads including Karora to Chakisar, Karora to Ajmira and Manglor Shangla Top Roads, in addition, to immediately start work on Puran gridstation.

Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Azizullah Gran, MPA Fakhar Jehan and former minister Abdul Muneem were also present. He said the politicians, who could not resolve the issues of their hometown during their five-year tenure, should quit politics.

Mahmood Khan added the PIT government believed in the uniform development of people and had gone all out for the purpose due to which the people had elected it with the majority in the last general election.

Touching upon the mega achievements of his government, the chief minister said that Sehat Card Plus was a flagship initiative of government through which free healthcare facilities were being provided to millions of people. He said soon Kissan and Education cards would be launched in the province, adding that Rs10 billion had been allocated in the budget for free food to vulnerable households.

The CM said during the last three years, development projects worth Rs21 billion were approved for Shangla. He said the government was working on a strategy to utilize the the potential of tourism and hydel power in the province.