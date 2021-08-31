Oghi admin demolishes encroachments

MANSEHRA: The Tehsil administration in Oghi has removed encroachments built on the Revenue Department’s land.“We have pulled down the concrete and temporary structures built near Lorry Adda and other parts of the city and its suburbs retrieving the precious state land,” Assistant Commissioner Usman Ali Jadoon told reporters on Monday.

He said that encroachers had already been served with notices but even then they didn’t voluntarily remove the structures. “The demolition of the encroachments will now ensure a smooth flow of traffic and pedestrians’ movement,” Jadoon said.