PESHAWAR: Assistant Professor Jawadur Rehman has successfully defended his PhD thesis at the Area Study Centre of the University of Peshawar (UoP). His supervisor was Professor Dr Faizullah Jan, Chairman, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, UoP.His external examiners were Dr Syed Muhammad Azeem, School of Law, LUMS, and Dr Nazir Hussain of Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.