Reopening of filling station demanded

PESHAWAR: The office-bearers of the Sarhad Petroleum Dealers and Cottage Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have asked the district administration to reopen Nawaz Petrol Pumpin Nowshera.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Saturday, the chairman of the association, Abdul Majid and others said that the petrol pump of Gul Nawaz Khan at Taru Jabba in Nowshera district had been closed by the land owner illegally.

They said that the landowner and Gul Nawaz Khan had a lease agreement for 33 years and Gul Nawaz Khan had been paying rents and other dues according to the agreement up until now. However, the landowner, they said, had closed the pump by force for the last six months. The office-bearers appealed to the district administration and other officials concerned to take notice and find out a solution to the issue.