Shopkeeper shoots suspect dead for ‘trying to rob’ him

A sanitary shop owner in the Malir locality of Karachi allegedly foiled a robbery attempt at his shop by shooting a suspected robber dead on Saturday.

According to the police, two suspects riding a motorbike arrived at a sanitary shop located in Malir’s Jinnah Square area, then attempted to rob cash from the shopkeeper at gunpoint.

However, said the officials, the shop’s owner, namely Asfahan, took out his licensed pistol and opened fire on the suspects, killing one of them on the spot.

Following the incident, the accomplice of the dead suspect tried to escape from the scene but he was unable to do so because a crowd had gathered on the spot. They caught him and beat him up badly before handing him over to the police.

Officials said that the deceased suspect was later identified as Tanveer and the injured as Zeeshan. Police said that they had also seized the suspects’ pistol and impounded their motorbiked.

The deceased and the injured suspects were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police have registered a case and they are conducting further investigation.