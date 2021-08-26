ASI, head constable killed in Thatta

SUKKUR: Two Sindh Police officers including ASI Sakhi Mohammed Baloch and Head Constable (HC) Ali Nawaz Chanar were killed and SI Mumtaz Brohi and DSP Ghulam Rasool Siyal injured by criminals who were illegally occupying land near the Babra village in jurisdiction of Gharo Police Station on Wednesday. During the exchange of firing, an armed man Sadaruddin Walari was also killed.

According to SHO Gharo Police Station, Mumtaz Brohi, Ghulam Sarwar Brohi had complained that a local influential Sultan Palijo, Dr Naeem Palijo, Sikandar Shah, Sadar Leghari had occupied their land near Babra village. As the police zeroed in on the encroached land, they came under heavy firing by over 20 armed men, resulting into the death of ASI Sakhi Mohammed Baloch and Head Constable Ali Nawaz Chanar, while SI Mumtaz Brohi and DSP Ghulam Rasool Siyal were injured. The police on the directives of the IGP Sindh are conducting an operation against Sultan Palijo, Dr Naeem Palijo, Sikandar Shah, Sadar Leghari and their henchmen.

In a related development, the funerals prayers were offered held at the Thatta Police Headquarters. ASI Sakhi Mohammed Baloch was laid to rest near Sakro, Thatta, while the body of Head Constable Ali Nawaz Chanar was despatched to Jhol, Sanghar.

Meanwhile, Vice President of Awami Tehreek, Ladies Wing, Hoorul Nisa, the mother of the nominated accused Dr. Naeem Palejo and Sultan Palejo addressed a press conference at the Thatta Press Club on Wednesday where she rejected the involvement of her sons in the murder of policemen and accused SHO Gharo Police Station Mumtaz Brohi, Sarwar Brohi and Nazir Brohi of conspiring against her family.

The Awami Tehreek leader while demanding a judicial probe into the incident, said on Tuesday the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad had visited the disputed land to submit his report in the court. She also accused police of killing Sadoro Lohar in a staged encounter and holding another Hari in illegal confinement, who has gone missing since the incident.