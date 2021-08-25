Five uplift schemes for Lahore approved

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Tuesday, approved five development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs65 million. The approved development schemes include Traffic Study of Major Intersections in Lahore (PC-II) at the cost of Rs20 million, Feasibility Study and Establishment of Punjab Grid Company at the cost of Rs20 million, Feasibility Study of Canal Top Solar Power Generation at Gujranwala Division and Rakh Canal Faisalabad (PC-II) at the cost of Rs5 million, Market Survey for Actualisation of Electric Vehicles and Infrastructure in Punjab (PC-II) at the cost of Rs10 million and Feasibility Study for the Establishment of Special Children Village at Sharaqpur District Sheikhupura (PC-II) at the cost of Rs10 million.