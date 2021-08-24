First-ever liver transplant of infant in Pakistan

SUKKUR: Successful liver transplant surgeries of two children were performed at the Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences, Gambat, Khairpur, on Monday.

A four- year- old boy Moavia from Karachi and 15-month- old infant Zeeshan from Okara were operated at the hospital. Their mothers had donated liver. The Director GIMS, Dr. Rahim Bakhash Bhatti, said that departments of Liver Transplant and Hepato-Pancreatico-Biliary Surgery performed their first-ever liver transplantation surgery of children. He said the liver transplant usually costs Rs5 million, but the surgeries of children were conducted free of cost.