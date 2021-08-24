UNICEF hands over 1,000 oxygen concentrators to Pakistan

Islamabad:The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) handed over 1,000 oxygen concentrators and related accessories worth US $1.4 million to the Ministry of National Health Services here on Monday.

The life-saving medical devices used for treating patients suffering from Coronavirus infection, birth asphyxia and complicated pneumonia were handed over to the PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan by UNICEF Representative Aida Girma.

Including the latest consignment, Unicef has so far provided a total of 3,065 oxygen concentrators to Pakistan during the last twelve months. Earlier, it had provided 525 oxygen concentrators from its own funds, 220 from funds received from the Asian Development Bank, and 1,320 from the World Bank’s Pandemic Emergency Funding. To date, Unicef has delivered over 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan on behalf of the COVAX facility and another 11 million doses are in the pipeline and expected to arrive by next month.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Faisal said, “The Delta variant has contributed to the current wave of Covid-19 in Pakistan and with a resultant inflow of hospitalised patients,” adding that the contribution will supplement the Ministry’s efforts to augment the healthcare system and provide best possible care to patients.

Procured by Unicef with funds provided by the Government of Canada’s global contributions Accelerator Supplies Financing Facility, the oxygen concentrators will be distributed by the Ministry of National Health Services to 289 health facilities in four provinces and Islamabad.

“Unicef commends Pakistan’s efforts to fight the recurrent waves of coronavirus and is determined to continue its support to the national response, including through the procurement and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines or life-saving medical equipment,” said Aida.

“With the fourth wave of COVID-19 and the new Delta variant causing yet another spike of infections across the country, under the leadership of the Ministry of Health, we are campaigning hard for all men and women above 18 years of age to get vaccinated while continuing to strictly adhere to precautionary measures such as social distancing, wearing of facial mask, and frequent hand-washing with soap to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 pandemic,” Aida concluded.