SC reinstates Multan MPA

MULTAN: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has reinstated MPA Salman Naeem from Multan. The Supreme Court annulled the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan against the disqualification of Salman Naeem, family sources said on Tuesday.

Salman Naeem had contested the polls from PP-217, Multan, as an independent candidate against Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Salman defeated Qureshi but he challenged the eligibility of Salman before the Election Commission of Pakistan on the basis of his dual CNIC, below age and concealing assets. The ECP disqualified Salman who later filed a petition before the Supreme Court and challenged his disqualification.

Talking to The News, Salman’s counsel and chief campaigner Jawad Bhutta said the SC has scrapped the ECP disqualification of Salman.