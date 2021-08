SUKKUR: Two children were killed on Sunday when a wall of a house collapsed on them at Nara in Khairpur district.

According to reports, two children, Irshad and Saima Shar, were sitting in their house when one of the walls of the house suddenly collapsed on them, leaving them dead. The incident took place in village Obhayo Shar near Nara city of Khairpur. Following the incident, local residents recovered their bodies from the debris.