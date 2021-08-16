Police kill rapist in Thatta

SUKKUR: The Thatta Police shot dead a criminal involved in raping the corpse of a teenage girl after exhuming her body from her grave at Shah Inayat graveyard. According to police, local residents informed them that the girl’s body was present in the bushes near the graveyard and then they shifted the body to Makli Hospital for medico-legal formalities. They said they killed the suspect who abused the corpse of a girl.

The parents of the victim suspected that a local goon Rafiq Chandio, son of the village landlord, was involved in the crime. They also told the police that their daughter had died of natural causes. When the parents found the body out of the grave next day with signs of being raped, they called the police and registered a case against some unidentified criminals.