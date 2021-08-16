NGO protests violence against women

SUKKUR: A local NGO on Sunday protested over violence against women and took out a rally in Hyderabad against the brutal murder of Qurat-ul-Ain Baloch, the mother of four children. According to reports, a local NGO, Woman Action Forum Sindh, took out a protest rally that ended at the Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday against the brutal murder of Qurat-ul-Ain Baloch, mother of four children, and the violence against the women. The parents of the victims of domestic violence also attended the rally and shared their woeful stories. Addressing the protesters, Prof Dr Irfana Mallah, Amar Sindhu and others said the gang rapes, sexual assaults and other domestic violence cases were increasing in Sindh. They said many innocent girls were being shot dead due to tradition of ‘Karo Kari’.