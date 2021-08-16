Tail-end growers protest shortage of water in Mangio Canal

SUKKUR: The tail-end growers of Gaji Khuhawar, Warah and Nasirabad protested against the shortage of irrigation water in Mangio Canal on Sunday and took out rallies in their cities, demanding water for their crops.

According to reports, the protesting farmers of Gaji Khuhawar, Warah and Nasirabad also staged a sit-in at the Indus Highway Nasirabad, causing suspension of traffic. They said their hundreds of acres agricultural land had turned infertile due to scarcity of water in Mangio Canal and others canals, while the irrigation officials, instead of providing water to them (tail-growers), were facilitating the local landlords and officials of the ruling PPP. They said the PPP’s local leaders were involved in the theft of irrigation water through illegal watercourses and pipes. It is pertinent to mention here that the tail-growers have been facing tough time and passing through a starvation-like situation.