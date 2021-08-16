Sarwar links uplift with women’s empowerment, gender equality

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the goal of women's empowerment and gender equality is still a long way off but Pakistan's commitment and initiatives in this regard are very clear. The governor was addressing the Fatima Jinnah National Pride Awards Ceremony organised by 101 Incredible Women CEOs and talking to the media at Governor’s House here on Sunday. If we continue to strive together, we will achieve goal of women's empowerment and gender equality. Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and other women had worked on the frontline during the freedom struggle, and we as a nation salute these women for their incredible contributions, Sarwar said.