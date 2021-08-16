Afghans seek clarity, want end to bloodshed

KABUL: Afghans on Sunday asked the government and the Taliban to avoid sacrificing the people further in their deal making and to inform the public about the future. They said that any government formed should ensure human rights and should prohibit further violence in the country. People interviewed by the media said they don’t want Afghanistan to collapse into ruins once again and go back to its state two decades ago. Panic spread among residents in the city on Sunday after the Taliban arrived close to the city gates and entered the city in some areas. “We want calm in this country. We want an end to bloodshed and safety for people’s dignity,” said Mirwais, a Kabul resident. “Our security forces have no problem. There are deals over this country at higher levels,” said Shayan, a Kabul resident. Afghans said that they want their rights to be preserved under a new government. “Human rights should be protected. Women should be able to leave home. Schools should remain open for girls,” said Layiq, a Kabul resident. “The government did not have any strategy. All its negotiations had no outcome,” said Tamim, a Kabul resident.