Action against terrorists: Soldier martyred in S Waziristan clash

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred while a miscreant was also killed in a clash with terrorists in South Waziristan.

On night of August 11 and 12, Pakistan Army military post in Sararogha, South Waziristan district, detected suspicious move of three to four suspected terrorists in its area of responsibility. A Quick Reaction Force (QRF) was immediately dispatched to challenge the suspected terrorists. However, the troops were fired upon. Due to effective response, one terrorist was killed and another was apprehended in injured condition.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Naik Ziauddin, a resident of Mardan, part of leading troops, was critically injured and later on embraced martyrdom.

The arrested terrorist later revealed that they had planned to conduct a fire raid on a military post. "Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.