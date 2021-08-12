Vaccines are safe

The Pakistan government is providing free Covid-19 vaccines to everyone. However, there are so many people who are spreading misinformation about these vaccines. Everyone is requested to stop paying attention to these conspiracy theories and get their vaccine shots. The only way to fight against the pandemic is through vaccines. I am fully vaccinated, and I haven’t witnessed any side effects. Every person should follow SOPs and take precautionary measures to fight against the virus. The government has taken a good initiative, and it must be appreciated for its efforts. People, too, should take some responsibility and get themselves vaccinated. Vaccines can definitely help eradicate the dangerous virus from our country.

Muhammad Younis Jafferi

Jacobabad