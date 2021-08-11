 
Wed Aug 11, 2021
August 11, 2021

Police to be made people friendly: IG

Lahore

 
August 11, 2021

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said the best professional training of police force according to the modern requirements is the need of the hour. He said complete road map had been prepared to transform Punjab police into a people-friendly force in the “Citizen-Centric Policing Conference.”

