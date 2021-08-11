Police to be made people friendly: IG

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said the best professional training of police force according to the modern requirements is the need of the hour. He said complete road map had been prepared to transform Punjab police into a people-friendly force in the “Citizen-Centric Policing Conference.”